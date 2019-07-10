As Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined, Integrys Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Holding; As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Market Value Rose, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raised by $1.42 Million Its Holding

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 192,408 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51M, down from 199,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $174.31. About 382,443 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 8.11 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. 11,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr Inc accumulated 52,311 shares. Laffer Invests accumulated 0% or 7,933 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 41,862 shares. Lynch And Associate In has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bogle Invest Ltd Partnership De holds 156,564 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Motco holds 0.82% or 101,930 shares. Amp Cap has 776,636 shares. Lord Abbett & Llc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 10,712 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.68% or 298,576 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Orleans Cap La has 2.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 34,742 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 0.45% stake. 19,473 are held by Gyroscope Cap Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Merchants Corp owns 43,091 shares.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 3,186 shares to 3,259 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 23,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,338 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 3,532 shares. Optimum Invest has invested 0.32% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Atlanta Mgmt L L C stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Eqis Cap Management holds 11,793 shares. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 581,087 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Principal Gru Inc owns 148,902 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 28,397 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 447 shares. 122 are owned by Parkside Savings Bank Tru. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd Co has 125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt holds 1.44M shares. Suntrust Banks Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 13,788 shares. 612,659 were reported by Invesco. Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Foster Dykema Cabot & Com Ma reported 2,349 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold 3,700 shares worth $540,407.