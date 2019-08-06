As Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined, Eastern Bank Has Decreased by $10.26 Million Its Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Kidder Stephen W Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 81.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 128,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 28,607 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 156,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.7. About 4.12 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 35,435 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, down from 38,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $125.61. About 1.85M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.38B for 7.13 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 5,000 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 3,172 shares. Charter Com invested 1.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sigma Investment Counselors reported 42,918 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 44,237 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Central Bank And stated it has 6,133 shares. 8,597 were accumulated by Personal Capital Advsrs Corp. Guinness Atkinson Asset invested 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.01% or 12,488 shares. Moreover, Washington Fincl Bank has 1.41% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,999 shares. Cornerstone Capital owns 180,648 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Global Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Jnba Fincl holds 0.18% or 10,261 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 16,351 shares to 139,820 shares, valued at $17.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories Inc (NYSE:ABT) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 20.94 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Counsel reported 2.57% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Atlanta Co L L C holds 0.2% or 345,116 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited holds 1.11% or 34,912 shares. Moreover, Strategic Serv has 0.81% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 47,962 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 3.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Montrusco Bolton Invs Inc owns 110,419 shares. Provise Management Gp Limited Liability Co holds 73,950 shares. Truepoint holds 0.04% or 3,564 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 129,739 shares. First American Bank holds 2.84% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 321,270 shares. Lafayette Investments accumulated 48,270 shares. Family Firm Inc holds 3,367 shares. Rock Point Advisors Lc owns 0.31% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,392 shares. Jlb Incorporated invested in 99,054 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 11,079 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 14,389 shares to 31,230 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 13,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.