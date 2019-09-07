As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Washington Trust Bank Boosted Stake; Hc2 Hldgs (HCHC) Holding Maintained by Equitec Specialists Llc

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 9,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 110,068 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.87 million, up from 100,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (HCHC) by 2050.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 553,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.40% . The institutional investor held 580,592 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Hc2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.08. About 157,347 shares traded. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HCHC) has declined 62.06% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 08/05/2018 – HC2 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS – STARTING APRIL 23, KMCC-TV WILL AIR ALL CURRENT AZTECA AMERICA PROGRAMMING, SERVICING LAS VEGAS NEVADA; 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 16/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings to Participate at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 03/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Announces Launch of Private Offering of $105 M Senior Secured Notes; 24/04/2018 – HC2 Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SALE OF BENEVIR BIOPHARM AND TACK-ON NOTE ISSUANCE ARE CREDIT POSITIVE FOR HC2; NO RATINGS IMPACT; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE OF NOTES TO REFINANCE ALL OUTSTANDING SENIOR SECURED BRIDGE LOANS; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – PRIVATE OFFERING OF $105 MLN OF ITS 11.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ HC2 Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCHC)

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. 7,525 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Investment Prns Ltd Liability Com invested in 68,658 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 165,880 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 16,282 shares or 0.24% of the stock. The Missouri-based Financial Counselors has invested 0.8% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 10 holds 140,370 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 2,925 shares. Schulhoff And Incorporated holds 26,284 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hwg Holdings Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 250 shares. Payden And Rygel reported 0.06% stake. Cape Ann Commercial Bank holds 0.76% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,920 shares. Summit Secs Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 11,300 shares. M&R Capital Management has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Palisade Mgmt Nj invested in 25,975 shares. Chemical Bancshares has invested 1.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Nordea Inv Management Ab invested 0.36% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWF) by 34,324 shares to 2,220 shares, valued at $336,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 133,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,415 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.63, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold HCHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 5.28% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 8,501 shares. Luxor Cap Group Inc Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 86,004 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap has 0.01% invested in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) for 371,001 shares. Roumell Asset Limited reported 395,445 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability has 0.48% invested in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) for 298,510 shares. Teton Advisors stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 22,898 shares. 2.18 million are owned by Blackrock. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Sei Investments reported 17,544 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 20,440 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Fmr Limited Com owns 300 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $119,276 activity. 5,750 shares were bought by Ferraro Joseph Anthony, worth $15,086. Sena Michael J. bought $25,056 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. On Friday, March 15 FALCONE PHILIP bought $53,460 worth of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) or 20,000 shares.