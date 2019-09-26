As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Markston International Upped Its Holding; Proxima Capital Management Boosted Stake in Olin (OLN) as Shares Declined

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 1.65M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 13,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 137,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, up from 124,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 10.15M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Front Barnett Associates Limited stated it has 6,010 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Doliver Advsr Lp reported 0.38% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Raymond James & Associates invested in 2.68 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.33% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Halsey Associates Inc Ct holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,931 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 120,842 shares. Keystone Financial Planning reported 5,076 shares stake. Ally Finance accumulated 15,000 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc holds 42,921 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Argi Investment Service Limited invested in 46,617 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 64,279 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.48% or 1.14 million shares. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated holds 0.1% or 13,550 shares in its portfolio. Davy Asset holds 12,881 shares. Kepos Cap Lp invested in 38,052 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. On Monday, September 16 the insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $858.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,952 shares to 44,936 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co. (The) (NYSE:BA) by 2,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,521 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Gp reported 0.02% stake. Gargoyle Inv Advisor reported 0.3% stake. Tower Research Lc (Trc) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1.34M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.07% or 8.44M shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,500 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank owns 2,100 shares. The Ohio-based Sequoia Fin Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Arizona State Retirement holds 119,652 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 215,000 shares. Hudock Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 100 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1.75M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com holds 62,558 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $74.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 49,499 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 195,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

