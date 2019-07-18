As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Bender Robert & Associates Trimmed Holding; Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Stock Value Declined While Clearline Capital LP Has Lifted Stake by $5.07 Million

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 314.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 422,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 556,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, up from 134,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $409.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 87,131 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 52.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC – ARKOWITZ SUCCEEDS FREDERICK DRISCOLL; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 8,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,185 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 55,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 3.78M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 7.71 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Behind Lennar Stock’s Post-Earnings Plummet – Schaeffers Research” on June 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AbbVie (ABBV) Announces Acquisition of Mavupharma – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie poised to take out Allergan for more than $60B – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday â€” AGN, ABBV, FDX, MSFT, BB – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA lifts partial hold on AbbVie’s study of venetoclax in multiple myeloma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 31,186 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 681,537 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bangor State Bank reported 7,299 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Country Club Trust Com Na holds 5,625 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sageworth Tru Com has 1.1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Buckingham Asset Management Llc has 0.6% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 59,407 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd has 16,495 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. L S Advsrs invested in 0.28% or 25,610 shares. The New Jersey-based Roundview Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 46,862 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Co holds 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 74,268 shares. Benin Management stated it has 0.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 12,794 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $204.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $178,756 activity. The insider Clayman Michael D. bought 4,046 shares worth $50,009. 8,000 shares were bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN, worth $101,120 on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flexion Therapeutics’ (FLXN) CEO Michael Clayman on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Flexion Therapeutics Announces Publication of Analysis of Patients with Unilateral Knee OA from Pivotal Trial of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flexion Therapeutics: A Second (And More) Life For Zilretta – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Flexion Therapeutics Announces New In Vitro Data Showing Protective Effects of Triamcinolone Acetonide on Cartilage – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flexion Therapeutics Reports First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 84,284 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). 11,140 were reported by Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. International reported 21,419 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 15,300 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.07% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Rafferty Asset Lc has invested 0.02% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Wasatch Advisors reported 1.02M shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 203,773 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 13,203 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0% or 55,211 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 10,154 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gagnon Advsrs Ltd Co holds 2.87% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 401,648 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 27,045 shares or 0% of the stock.