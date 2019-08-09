As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Leuthold Group Has Increased Holding; United Nat Foods (UNFI) Shareholder Redwood Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 63.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 22,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 57,089 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 34,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 994,612 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 70,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The hedge fund held 370,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 62,977 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $3.62M was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Japanes by 36,434 shares to 302,084 shares, valued at $26.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,117 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt invested in 0.32% or 25,548 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 61,203 were accumulated by Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt. Natixis stated it has 625,823 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap reported 61,094 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability has 4,181 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stralem And has 2.61% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 70,640 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 270,483 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Prudential Pcl has invested 0.64% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny stated it has 5,300 shares. First Light Asset Management accumulated 4,114 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 3,179 shares. Bridges Mgmt stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First National Bank Sioux Falls has invested 1.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 0% or 297,764 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 150 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 101,160 shares. Lumina Fund Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.13% or 16,700 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 61,606 shares. Sei Invests owns 9,256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Llc has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 73,664 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 611 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ser Automobile Association owns 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 18,391 shares.

