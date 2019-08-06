As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Position by $648,400; Nli International Increased Its Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Stake

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 267.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 171,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 235,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 64,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 24.30M shares traded or 31.87% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – MAJORITY OF BRAZIL’S CADE FAVORS ITAU-XP DEAL W/ RESTRICTIONS; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 04/05/2018 – Chilean Headache Finally Paying Off for Brazil’s Itau; 12/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES ITAÚ PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS BY 5-2 VOTE; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAÚ UNIBANCO CEO SAYS DEMAND FOR LOANS FROM BIG COMPANIES STILL WEAK; 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 8,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 30,939 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 39,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 11.28M shares traded or 15.70% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,899 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 5,215 shares. 3.33M were accumulated by Schroder Investment Management Group. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.09% or 2,628 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel, a California-based fund reported 184,163 shares. Quantum Capital Management invested in 0.53% or 12,317 shares. The California-based Poplar Forest has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Chevy Chase Tru Inc accumulated 1.32 million shares. Moreover, Legacy Private Trust Communications has 0.49% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kwmg Ltd Company reported 976 shares stake. Mariner Ltd Com stated it has 146,771 shares. Torray Ltd stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Northwest Invest Counselors Limited reported 0.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bath Savings Trust Communication holds 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,438 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.38 billion for 7.18 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 1,842 shares to 6,276 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 14,810 shares to 118,890 shares, valued at $18.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,740 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).