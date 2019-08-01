As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Holder Aristotle Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $186.03 Million; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Baxter Intl (BAX) by $483,165

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 76.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 2.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 718,898 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94 million, down from 3.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $66.91. About 2.76M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 5,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 34,201 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 40,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $85.79. About 671,415 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.37 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 90,254 shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $388.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Spons Adr (RBGLY) by 97,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sa.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.33% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). California-based Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Violich Cap Mgmt stated it has 130,329 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Management Ltd Company invested in 0.17% or 945,130 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Shell Asset Mngmt Co owns 228,164 shares. Williams Jones Associate Limited holds 53,937 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc owns 13,253 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Kentucky-based Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.56% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 286,973 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Sky Invest Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First State Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,230 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division has 76,241 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Smith Salley & Assocs holds 1.6% or 123,686 shares in its portfolio.

