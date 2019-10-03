As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $336,168; Synopsys (SNPS) Holder Ami Asset Management Boosted Stake

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 6,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 230,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.67 million, up from 223,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $133.31. About 875,983 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 37.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 4,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 7,902 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $575,000, down from 12,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 8.05 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 1.28% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 26,137 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 263,974 shares. Stifel invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Whittier Tru Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 555 shares. Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research holds 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 61,967 shares. Pitcairn has 0.04% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 6,233 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 35,900 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Co holds 0.64% or 7,780 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 90 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 0.2% or 883,688 shares in its portfolio. Staley Advisers reported 2,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Company New York holds 0.05% or 23,037 shares in its portfolio.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siteone Landscape Supp Com by 10,648 shares to 180,981 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petiq by 10,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,666 shares, and cut its stake in Simply Good Foods Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp owns 2.21M shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 23,719 shares. Farmers has 0.75% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 36,518 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Company accumulated 17,950 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability Company holds 9,043 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk, a Japan-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 91,175 shares. The Rhode Island-based Blue Financial Capital Inc has invested 0.56% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 52,932 are owned by Sandy Spring Comml Bank. Davy Asset Mgmt has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Westchester Capital Mgmt owns 113,414 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 45,148 shares. Bell Bank & Trust holds 56,829 shares. 8,448 were accumulated by Hbk Invs L P. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department stated it has 41,589 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (LGLV) by 8,807 shares to 27,569 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 22,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Invt Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.91 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. 11,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Shares for $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.