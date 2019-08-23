As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Advisor Partners Has Decreased Its Stake; Ameriprise Financial Lowered Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Holding as Valuation Declined

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 402,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $686.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 10.09M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 21.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 10,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 38,453 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 48,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 6.24 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. Shares for $115,695 were bought by Beder Tanya S.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 11,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.44 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

