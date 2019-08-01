As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Edmp Lifted Stake; Cummins (CMI) Holder Keating Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Stake

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $163.21. About 97,014 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 4,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 38,101 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 33,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.54. About 943,016 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins Inc (Ex. Cummins Engine Inc) (CMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors has 242 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,088 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 72,022 are owned by Welch And Forbes Limited Company. Moreover, Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 1.91% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 28,563 shares. Orrstown Service reported 5,394 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Ghp Inv Advsr stated it has 1,836 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Gru holds 0.04% or 703 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Trust reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Chevy Chase Tru invested in 0.08% or 120,919 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 3,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 6,512 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.74% or 8,831 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust reported 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $94,399 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 206 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 1.18 million shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. West Oak Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,094 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Ltd Co owns 74,963 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Fulton Bankshares Na holds 73,211 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. First Citizens National Bank holds 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,336 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 42,307 shares stake. Skba Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 134,155 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Maryland Cap Management invested in 55,917 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.19% or 3,697 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Roosevelt Investment Group reported 4,403 shares. First City Management holds 15,768 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. 15.81 million are owned by Bancorp Of Ny Mellon. 718,898 are held by Aristotle Capital Mngmt Llc. Aviva Pcl reported 0.34% stake.