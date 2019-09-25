As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Dillon & Associates Trimmed Its Position by $1.97 Million; Boston Scient (BSX) Valuation Rose While Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $370,650

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 26,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 22,616 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 49,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 3.17 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scient Corp (BSX) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 57,720 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48M, down from 66,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Scient Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.00M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – boston scientific corporation | imager ii urology torque catheter | K180530 | 04/10/2018 |; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Prns Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 102,919 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corp accumulated 189,638 shares. 707,100 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Co. Strategic Fincl Incorporated accumulated 5,501 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brandywine Tru stated it has 161,043 shares or 8.27% of all its holdings. Parnassus Investments Ca has 0.24% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Morgan Stanley accumulated 8.82M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bath Savings Trust holds 0.13% or 9,198 shares. Middleton Incorporated Ma accumulated 137,533 shares. Grassi Inv Mgmt stated it has 77,200 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust stated it has 33,450 shares. St Germain D J Inc holds 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 12,707 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd invested in 8,316 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Farr Miller Washington Limited Co Dc holds 9,065 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. On Monday, September 16 Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 25,000 shares.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $323.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4,490 shares to 54,542 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 5,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Comml Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 22,372 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited holds 33,451 shares. American Century reported 7.91 million shares stake. Eqis Cap Mgmt invested 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 0.2% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Gideon Capital, a New York-based fund reported 39,010 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.2% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Stephens Ar invested in 12,359 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability owns 114,484 shares. Boston Partners reported 2.37 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.09% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Dorsey And Whitney Com Limited Company reported 7,349 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc invested in 5.65 million shares. Alberta Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 105,000 shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $8.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 6,817 shares to 980,268 shares, valued at $60.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 11,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.32 million for 27.66 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

