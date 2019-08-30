As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Aviance Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position by $436,800; Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Holder Rex Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 533,310 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 5,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 34,783 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 40,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 3.26M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $150.92 million for 19.66 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yandex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yandex Stock: How to Trade the High-Flying Google of Russia – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Yandex’s (NASDAQ:YNDX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 83%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Yandex Stock Just Dropped Another 9% – Nasdaq” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04 million and $120.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Bioworld.com with their article: “Abbvie terminates Rova-T after 2nd phase III failure – BioWorld Online” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Investment Inc Ne has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cim Invest Mangement reported 11,528 shares. Glovista Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 26,770 shares or 0.95% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 37,619 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation reported 42,949 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 1.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 60,095 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank has invested 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd stated it has 109,792 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Fruth Inv Management has invested 1.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca), California-based fund reported 5,071 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communication reported 43,966 shares stake. Bellecapital owns 48,494 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Serv Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Violich Capital Management Incorporated has 130,329 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. 11,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,000 shares to 30,902 shares, valued at $11.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 1,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.35B for 7.23 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.