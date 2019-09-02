As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Regal Investment Advisors Boosted by $465,280 Its Holding; Vantage Investment Partners Increases Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD)

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.5. About 562,649 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 95,120 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, up from 89,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Counsel owns 53,791 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.35% or 5.09 million shares. Moors Cabot Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 67,826 shares. Conestoga Capital Ltd Co invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Van Eck Associates holds 0.07% or 178,262 shares. Loudon Invest Ltd Liability reported 36,404 shares. Kbc Grp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 558,763 shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 1.75% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 316,243 shares. Boston Research Management Incorporated has 54,904 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hgk Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 6,312 shares. Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability has invested 1.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 0.45% or 172,252 shares. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Valley National Advisers Inc has 0.26% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 11,090 shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 69,873 shares to 500 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:ETR) by 6,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Myriad Asset Limited holds 0.08% or 10,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2.61 million shares. Bb&T Lc owns 23,617 shares. Salem Investment Counselors has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Whittier Co Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Hsbc Plc has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 35,814 shares. Moreover, First Foundation has 0.7% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Sandhill Capital Prtn Limited Com reported 4,683 shares stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 2,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 18,090 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 16,747 shares. M Hldgs Secs Incorporated holds 3,282 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has invested 0.15% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Lc has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 100 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division stated it has 0.16% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

