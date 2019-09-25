As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Lvw Advisors Increased Its Holding by $346,824; As Omnicell (OMCL) Market Value Declined, Monroe Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Stake

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 4,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 39,011 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 34,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.95. About 8.23 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.75. About 192,221 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76 million was made by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $361.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 11,650 shares to 56,952 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,538 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24 million for 35.66 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.