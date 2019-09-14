As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Holder Laurion Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake; As Ventas (VTR) Market Valuation Rose, Adelante Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $23.33 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 1392.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 302,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 323,863 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.55M, up from 21,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc. (VTR) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 343,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.06 million, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 52.28% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ABBV Options Traders React to Piper Jaffray Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Low P/E Multiple, Solid Dividend And Favorable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cove Street Cap Limited Company owns 1,500 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation has 47,247 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.85M shares. Altavista Wealth Management reported 4,747 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 1.48 million shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt reported 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bender Robert Associates has 43,056 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. 5,686 were accumulated by Chilton Capital Mgmt Llc. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Inc Lc reported 1.40 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Korea Investment Corporation holds 0.31% or 987,580 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lipe Dalton has 1.89% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Perkins Capital reported 10,950 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 26,810 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability stated it has 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ashfield Capital Partners Lc holds 102,919 shares.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 32,339 shares to 13,001 shares, valued at $565,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 14,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,749 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.22M for 18.61 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas: You Just Made 35%, Sell And Wait – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas completes investment in $1.8B Quebec senior housing portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.