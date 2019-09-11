As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lifted Holding; As Kellogg Co (K) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Decreased Its Stake

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 101,150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 92,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 478,764 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 123,889 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,990 shares to 42,810 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,190 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 5,215 shares. 6,649 are owned by Headinvest Ltd Liability. Schmidt P J Inc invested 1.68% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). American Intll Inc owns 4.68 million shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Incorporated invested in 18,302 shares. 3,350 were reported by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. Osterweis Capital Management Inc accumulated 2,715 shares. Natixis LP holds 430,695 shares. Schnieders Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.91% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bragg Incorporated stated it has 0.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tower Llc (Trc) has 0.11% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 928,607 shares. Pure Advisors Incorporated invested in 11,778 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 65,988 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt reported 469,916 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 370,311 shares. Cambridge Tru Communications has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 3,526 are owned by Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 1.68% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 554,132 are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Private Advisor Gp Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 24,275 shares. Cortland Associates Mo stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Old State Bank In owns 4,742 shares. Opus Invest holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 56,000 shares. Moody Bankshares Division holds 0.05% or 34,642 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs owns 15,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Fiduciary Trust Com has 3,491 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc reported 17,650 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 96,332 shares.

