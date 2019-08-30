As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Holder Arcadia Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $458,000; Magna Intl (MGA) Shareholder Elm Ridge Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.00 Million as Share Value Declined

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 58,633 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 64,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $65.73. About 2.56 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 20,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 64,761 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 85,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 394,047 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.35 billion for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust reported 59,090 shares. Cap Int Invsts invested in 0.85% or 24.66 million shares. North American Management has 11,909 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,059 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 8.97M shares. Fiduciary Co holds 285,246 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc stated it has 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 64,491 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Cibc Natl Bank Usa holds 0.54% or 47,628 shares. 1832 Asset Lp holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Yhb Inc invested 0.6% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters holds 1.38% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 27,200 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Company holds 0.92% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 456,743 shares. Saturna Cap has invested 0.96% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).