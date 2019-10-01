As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined, First American Bank Has Lowered Its Stake; Sprott Holds Stake in Coeur Mng (CDE)

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (CDE) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 160,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.50% . The hedge fund held 812,793 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, up from 652,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Coeur Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 3.90M shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Improved Geopolitical Risk Profile; 11/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 09/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Full-Year Production Guidance of 36.0 – 39.4 M Silver Equivalent Ounces Remains Unchanged; 25/04/2018 – COEUR MINING 1Q ADJ EPS $0.000, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.750C; 13/03/2018 – FBI: FBI Honors Founder of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s STOP Violence Program; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with European Central Bank Executive Board Member, Benoît Coeuré; 17/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): Workshop Offered in Coeur d’Alene – (4/17/2018); 25/05/2018 – COEUR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Coeur Mining Outlook to Positive From Stable

First American Bank decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 4,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 88,668 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, down from 93,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $73.06. About 5.88 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 145,090 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $13.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auryn Res Inc by 297,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,700 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $120,180 activity. Sandoval Brian E bought 1,750 shares worth $5,245. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $71,000 was made by Whelan Thomas S on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold CDE shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 142.88 million shares or 7.72% more from 132.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% or 327 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Proshare Limited Liability owns 20,063 shares. Citadel owns 359,213 shares. 1832 Asset LP accumulated 695 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 934,122 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Toth Advisory Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Glenmede Trust Na reported 60 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 470,357 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 378,300 are owned by Swiss Comml Bank. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 32,604 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Qs Invsts Ltd Company owns 279,710 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.01 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Perritt Cap Management invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). American Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,216 shares. 14,661 are held by Pictet North America Advsr. Bancorp Of The West reported 53,474 shares. California-based Aspiriant Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). North American Management Corporation owns 10,255 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 439,936 shares. New Hampshire-based Harvest Cap Management has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 5,215 shares. Creative Planning holds 375,803 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 9.59M shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 37,929 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv reported 569 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford by 15,650 shares to 641,583 shares, valued at $20.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T. Rowe Price by 26,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc. (Prn).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.