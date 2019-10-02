As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Skba Capital Management Increased Stake; Herald Investment Management LTD Raised Its Stake in Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) by $880,000 as Market Value Declined

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 38,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 172,555 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.55 million, up from 134,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 3.71 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 53,308 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Achillion Pharmaceuticals: ACH-5228 De-Risking Gets Noticed – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NGM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Stocks to Win Big From a Protracted Trade War – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “WeWork to List Shares on Nasdaq, Make Governance Changes – The Wall Street Journal” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Lc reported 5,298 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.14% or 98,859 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 12,691 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 6,335 shares. Aqr Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 187,895 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 385,194 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 8,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bessemer Inc owns 17,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp holds 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 329 shares. 570,398 were reported by Kames Capital Public Ltd Liability Corporation. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 4.47M shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 53,588 shares. Invesco owns 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 516,142 shares. Mackenzie Corp invested in 11,605 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 21,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,300 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loudon Investment Ltd Liability reported 3.28% stake. Huntington Retail Bank reported 0.48% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Heritage Mngmt has 0.37% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0% or 51,350 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.26% or 14,432 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 1.33% or 26,372 shares. Bollard Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,021 shares. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.12% or 8,317 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc invested in 0.45% or 689,548 shares. The New York-based Clark Estates New York has invested 0.56% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Todd Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.69% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Schulhoff & has 0.99% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 14,800 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wheatland Advsrs reported 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 13,902 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 6 – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Medical Marijuana Stocks to Cure Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs label expansion for AbbVie’s Mavyret – AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs expanded use of AbbVie’s Mavyret – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16.