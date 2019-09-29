As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Private Capital Advisors Lifted by $5.54 Million Its Holding; As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, Miles Capital Increased by $1.24 Million Its Stake

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 169.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 23,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 37,145 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 13,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.38M shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 213.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 76,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 112,852 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21M, up from 35,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,360 were reported by First Foundation. Bourgeon Ltd Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 86,930 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has 0.27% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sector Pension Board reported 250,217 shares stake. Camarda Finance Advisors Ltd Com owns 168 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 3.82 million are held by 1832 Asset Mngmt L P. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.45% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 1.39M shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Northpointe Ltd has invested 1.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 6,805 were reported by Roosevelt Inv Group Incorporated Incorporated. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 2,279 shares. Valicenti Advisory reported 0.33% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 20,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 108,304 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million.