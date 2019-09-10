As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Boosted Its Position; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Boosted Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $3.61 Million as Stock Value Declined

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 107.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 68,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 131,511 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, up from 63,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 8.23 million shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 6,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 21,750 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 9.55M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 6,000 shares to 117,977 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp by 103,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,473 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.