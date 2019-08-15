As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Motco Has Upped Its Position; Cbs New (CBS) Share Value Rose While Matrix Asset Advisors Lifted Its Holding

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 12,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 211,770 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07 million, up from 199,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.32% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 9.42M shares traded or 278.21% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events; 17/05/2018 – CBS Faces Court Fight With Redstones Over Control of Media Giant; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 09/04/2018 – CBS New York: BREAKING: Shola Olatoye Stepping Down As NYCHA Chief, Sources Tell CBS2; 04/05/2018 – Ex-CBS TV anchor Charlie Rose hit with sexual harassment lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – CBS CORP – FILED LAWSUIT ALLEGING BREACHES OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS & SEEKING TO PREVENT FROM INTERFERING WITH SPECIAL BOARD MEETING; 16/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Moves to Defend Family’s Voting Power Over CBS — 3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS; 19/04/2018 – REDSTONE, CBS’S CONTROLLING STOCKHOLDER, HAS HEALTH ISSUES; 04/05/2018 – Because Moonves does not want Bakish involved in the combined company, CBS executives have serious doubts that a deal will happen, sources say

Motco increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 7,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 101,930 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 94,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.5. About 8.73M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 77,511 shares to 457 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,909 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratford Consulting Limited Liability owns 2,565 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt owns 60,386 shares. Asset Gru stated it has 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stralem And Commerce owns 70,640 shares. Royal London Asset Management stated it has 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 37,619 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Penbrook Llc invested in 0.32% or 3,840 shares. S R Schill Assocs reported 0.14% stake. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 3,200 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan holds 2.6% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 62,600 shares. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 11,084 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Condor Mngmt holds 0.97% or 74,154 shares in its portfolio. Barnett Inc reported 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Northeast Inv Mgmt reported 9,387 shares.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,525 shares to 160,916 shares, valued at $19.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,663 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.60M are held by Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cwm Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Somerset stated it has 0.54% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Prudential Public Llc has invested 0.23% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Northern Trust reported 0% stake. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sterneck Ltd Company holds 4,500 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Mgmt reported 270 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 1,115 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Covington Cap accumulated 250 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii accumulated 14,604 shares. Ingalls Snyder invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Advent De reported 0.02% stake.