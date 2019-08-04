As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Integrys Wealth Advisors Decreased by $570,880 Its Stake; Scout Investments Holding in Epr Properties (EPR) Has Lowered as Shares Declined

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 192,408 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51M, down from 199,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 7.42 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 6,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 752,733 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.89 million, down from 759,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 283,197 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 10,000 shares worth $663,500 on Tuesday, July 30. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie-Allergan: A Boring But Prudent Deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Abbvie Inc (ABBV) EVP, Chief Strategy Officer Henry O Gosebruch Bought $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things Investors Need To Know About AbbVie’s Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust National Bank Na has invested 0.34% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd holds 0.06% or 1,900 shares. Guardian Invest Management accumulated 2.17% or 31,116 shares. Clark Mgmt Grp owns 28,051 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Gp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4.23 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fmr Ltd holds 0.13% or 13.20 million shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 80,256 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Montag A And Assoc accumulated 70,632 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division reported 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sivik Global Health Llc reported 1.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Telemus Capital Lc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 2,628 shares. Violich Cap holds 2.66% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 130,329 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 99,347 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.20 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). United Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 11,549 shares in its portfolio. Bailard Inc accumulated 4,100 shares. Fmr Lc reported 525,303 shares. Cohen And Steers has 13,727 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Ltd Co invested in 0.11% or 24,222 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.04% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Northern Corporation stated it has 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Cornercap Counsel Inc reported 0.35% stake. Mariner Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 50,860 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Inc has 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Advsr Asset has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Moreover, Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv has 0.45% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 63,800 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,052 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Peterson Mark Alan also sold $225,120 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) on Friday, February 15.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7,687 shares to 144,858 shares, valued at $17.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 6,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Aac Technologies H (AACAY).

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Do’s And Dont’s Of Successful Investing – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From EPR Properties’s (NYSE:EPR) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPR Properties narrows year FFO guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPR Properties +1.4% after Q1 beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties: Should You Buy This 5.9%-Yielding, Monthly-Paying Specialty REIT? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.