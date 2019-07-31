As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Holder Bridges Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Acadia Healthcare Co (ACHC) Market Value Rose, Leuthold Group Has Decreased by $572,402 Its Holding

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 4,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,793 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22M, down from 131,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.19. About 3.21M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 19,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, down from 167,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 679,118 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “McKesson (MCK) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “35 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acadia webcast May 30 on strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Downgrades Acadia’s (ACHC) Outlook, Affirms Ratings – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Brinker Capital holds 0.02% or 17,322 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Sg Americas Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Frontier Capital Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 707,858 shares. Qci Asset invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd reported 517,440 shares. M&T Bank Corporation holds 15,475 shares. Rothschild & Commerce Asset Mngmt Us reported 532,532 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 120 shares stake. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 18,326 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Prudential Financial holds 698,476 shares. Blair William & Il has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Paragon Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28,658 shares to 72,267 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 79,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2,550 shares to 13,290 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 5,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.40 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock or 11,500 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.