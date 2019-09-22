As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Highland Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake by $720,000; Knowles (KN) Stock Value Rose While Adirondack Research & Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97M shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 915.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 86,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 96,285 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 9,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 2.26M shares traded or 151.99% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $139.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 33,897 shares to 296,055 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orion Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OESX) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,130 shares, and cut its stake in Clarus Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The California-based Sand Hill Lc has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Legacy Private Trust owns 49,248 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Aull & Monroe Management invested 0.99% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Becker Mngmt owns 13,585 shares. Stonebridge Incorporated holds 12,107 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associates Inc stated it has 198,243 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 7,492 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Citizens Retail Bank Tru Company reported 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 55,571 shares. Hilltop has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Capital Planning Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cap Investors has 0.54% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 18.62M shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Company owns 1,687 shares. Field & Main Fincl Bank has invested 0.75% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. Shares for $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (Put) (NYSE:WAL) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).

