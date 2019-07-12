As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Farmers & Merchants Investments Cut Its Position by $2.37 Million; Water Asset Management Holding in Xylem (XYL) Trimmed by $2.28 Million as Share Value Rose

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 590,781 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 29,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,086 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 108,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 12.94M shares traded or 49.30% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 1,773 shares to 170,892 shares, valued at $48.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.29B for 8.06 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $142.90M for 25.36 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.