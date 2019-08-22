As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Duncker Streett & Company Trimmed Its Stake by $346,240; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Raised Its Sinclair Broadcast Gp (SBGI) Stake by $4.91 Million as Share Value Rose

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (SBGI) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 129,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 696,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.81 million, up from 567,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 276,978 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 06/04/2018 – Gaian Solutions, ONE Media 3.0, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce MOU to Lead Development and Implementation of Next Gen Broadcast Platform; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair is the largest broadcaster in the U.S., and owns nearly 30 NBC affiliates; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Fox Unit Is One Of The Purchasers Of TV Stations Being Sold As Part Of Tribune Deal — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Promotes James Hanning to general manager in Toledo, Ohio; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Faces Backlash For Requiring Anchors to Recite Segments; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Their Contracts Make it Too Expensive to Quit; 20/04/2018 – FCC Gets Skeptical Reception in Case Related to Sinclair’s Deal; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 05/03/2018 Tribune/Sinclair divest bids set for this week – sources [21:28 GMT05 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions FCC On Sinclair Dictating Content To Local News Stations While It Weighs Proposed Mega-Merge

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 4,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 60,095 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 64,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 3.02 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.42 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M. On Friday, August 16 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,552 shares.

