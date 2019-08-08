As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Upped Holding; As Usa Technologies (USAT) Market Value Rose, First Washington Has Increased Holding

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 89.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 479,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 536,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.81M market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 730,720 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 37.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 78,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 286,973 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.13M, up from 208,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 8.54 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Its Common Stk

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 41,330 shares to 139,506 shares, valued at $53.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 34,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,946 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 846 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc has 0.43% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corp has 19,080 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Estabrook Mgmt has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Shoker Inv Counsel accumulated 23,317 shares. American Commercial Bank invested in 6,878 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Sequent Asset Management Llc has invested 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Incorporated invested in 13,253 shares. Moreover, Wade G W & Inc has 0.08% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Navellier & Assoc has invested 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Halsey Associates Ct holds 0.22% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 16,687 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Company invested in 5,307 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 8,100 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fincl Bank Of Stockton holds 12,942 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 85,965 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Run Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 1.77% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,750 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Invesco Ltd reported 24,016 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Timessquare Cap Management Llc invested in 1.83M shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 494,299 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 16,750 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp has 222,771 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Trellus Limited Liability owns 89,000 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Paw Capital Corporation accumulated 320,000 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 21,983 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 2.83M shares. Kistler invested in 0% or 679 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 617 shares to 3,014 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 59,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,931 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.