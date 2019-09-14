As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Boosted Its Holding; D L Carlson Investment Group Continues to Hold Position in Facebook (FB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: FTC Investigating Facebook; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO DECLINES REQUEST TO APPEAR BEFORE U.K LAWMAKERS; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS COMPANY INTRODUCING TRIP CONSIDERATION FEATURE; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is looking for engineers to build its own chips; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 09/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors:; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH MEDIA REPORTERS; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SECURITY CHIEF IS SAID TO LEAVE AFTER CLASHES: NYT

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $146.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 294 shares to 2,441 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,442 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Financial Services reported 0.35% stake. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited holds 12,093 shares. Menlo Advisors Llc stated it has 2.19% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 4,093 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 24,306 are held by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi has 7,056 shares. Town And Country State Bank And Tru Com Dba First Bankers Tru Com reported 1.48% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Corp owns 58,083 shares. Legacy Private Trust accumulated 49,248 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,538 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hills Bancorp Trust Com reported 6,131 shares stake. North Star Investment Corp reported 0.51% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 1.09 million are held by Fifth Third Bancorp. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.25% or 495,022 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wexford Cap Ltd Partnership reported 16,824 shares stake. Hallmark Capital Mgmt reported 60,117 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv invested in 0.67% or 49,973 shares. Maryland-based Df Dent Inc has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zacks Invest Management reported 80,694 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 141,045 shares. First Foundation Advsr invested in 8.29% or 767,350 shares. Oppenheimer Company has 208,044 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Walter Keenan Fin Consulting Com Mi Adv accumulated 0.6% or 7,102 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 104,151 are owned by Seatown Holdg Pte. Guardian Company holds 1.64% or 629,554 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rh Dinel Counsel has 2.93% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,425 shares. Colony Group Ltd Co invested in 0.2% or 32,376 shares. Hoplite Cap Management LP invested 3.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).