As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Its Stake; Marathon Partners Equity Management Position in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Has Cut by $6.24 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96 million, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 1.19 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 8,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 30,939 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 39,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $67.54. About 7.60M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E L F Beauty Inc by 4.29 million shares to 4.43M shares, valued at $46.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21 million for 8.78 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares to 42,295 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 1,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.