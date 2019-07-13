As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined, Park National Has Lifted Position by $1.19 Million; Horizon Investments Has Trimmed Its Sl Green Rlty Com (SLG) Position by $2.32 Million; Stock Value Declined

Park National Corp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 14,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,213 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.19 million, up from 285,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 12.40M shares traded or 40.97% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp Com (SLG) by 90.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 26,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 28,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.88. About 1.45 million shares traded or 106.00% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Trust invested in 0.13% or 7,438 shares. Private Ocean invested in 3,008 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Shelter Retirement Plan holds 62,600 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System owns 286,363 shares. Anchor Advisors Limited Co stated it has 6,897 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Invest Management Inc reported 12,637 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc reported 0.11% stake. Smith Moore & owns 34,699 shares. 130,329 are owned by Violich Mgmt Incorporated. 6,279 are owned by First Interstate Bancorp. Caprock Grp holds 14,054 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 27,118 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 618,691 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc owns 2,514 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,655 shares.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6,008 shares to 39,492 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) by 29,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Com owns 18,887 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs holds 0.02% or 73,824 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability reported 965,919 shares. New York-based American Intl Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 3 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,736 shares. Old National Bank In reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Forward Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 13,482 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability owns 31 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 4,892 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Corp holds 0.01% or 11,082 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 91,539 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $230,600 activity.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 4,465 shares to 17,576 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

