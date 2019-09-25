As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined, Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Raised by $1.14 Million Its Position; Farmers & Merchants Investments Position in Lennox International (LII) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (LII) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 1,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 18,821 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18M, down from 20,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $240. About 120,272 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 96.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 15,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,210 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, up from 16,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 3.00M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 85,167 shares. First Personal Serv owns 16,722 shares. First Business Fincl Serv accumulated 7,487 shares. Aspen Investment Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 5,495 shares. Hartline Inv Corp stated it has 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). American Century stated it has 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc has 5.77 million shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.78% or 17,295 shares. Connors Investor Ser owns 22,540 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania holds 0.53% or 176,976 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 537,639 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Co invested 2.76% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Clear Street Mkts accumulated 6,400 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Grow More Selective in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: AbbVie, Kraft Heinz And More – Benzinga” published on September 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Set for Growth – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 12,424 shares to 120,316 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,290 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 EPS, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.02M for 16.71 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.