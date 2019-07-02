As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined, Griffin Asset Management Decreased by $1.30 Million Its Holding; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position by $3.30 Million

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 16,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,534 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, down from 129,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 11.61 million shares traded or 46.40% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 78,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 404,054 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, down from 482,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 12.85M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 12,180 shares to 27,320 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,280 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bangor Retail Bank has 0.11% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Perkins Cap reported 0.57% stake. Founders Capital Mgmt Limited reported 23,078 shares stake. Texas-based Motco has invested 0.82% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 23,592 are owned by Cls Limited Liability Corp. Cornerstone Cap stated it has 180,648 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 192,673 shares. Wellington Shields And Company Ltd Liability Company reported 0.78% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lynch Associates In invested in 73,891 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 5,000 shares. E&G Advsrs LP has invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 55,890 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust stated it has 1.13 million shares. Sageworth Trust holds 110,115 shares. Sky Invest Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,214 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 8.40 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 56,165 shares to 68,579 shares, valued at $13.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 2,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 14.17 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability invested in 92,489 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Inv Management has 1.11% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd holds 21.80M shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 591,985 shares. Estabrook Cap has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kistler reported 44,593 shares. Dodge & Cox has 404,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 10,386 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company owns 6.20 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0.31% or 79,349 shares. Chemung Canal Tru owns 243,460 shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 398,900 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,126 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp has 6,754 shares.