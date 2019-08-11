As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined, Grand Jean Capital Management Lowered by $320,000 Its Position; Clark Capital Management Group Lowered Its Holding in Rogers Communications (RCI) by $585,120 as Stock Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 6,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488,000, down from 10,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.89M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 11,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 511,254 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.52M, down from 522,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 293,139 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.75M for 12.55 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Regions Fincl Corporation reported 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 239,348 shares. 133 are held by Carroll Finance Assoc. Epoch Invest Prtnrs accumulated 7,346 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 77,803 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 0.02% or 9.66M shares. California-based Lpl Financial Llc has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Willis Counsel holds 1.55% or 359,615 shares. 2.36 million are held by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 1,780 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Millennium Ltd Company stated it has 17,448 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 69,524 shares to 900,424 shares, valued at $28.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 172,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,682 shares to 164,302 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 26,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.22 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.