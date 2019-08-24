As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined, Beddow Capital Management Has Upped Holding; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Hhr Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 273.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 11,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 15,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 54,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 327,152 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.69M, down from 381,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11,280 shares to 374,183 shares, valued at $30.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29.