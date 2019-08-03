As Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Stock Rose, Wunderlich Securities Trimmed by $919,797 Its Stake; General Elec Co (GE) Shareholder Amg National Trust Bank Has Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 61.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 11,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 7,427 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594,000, down from 19,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.39M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 80.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 106,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 25,765 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 132,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 63.65 million shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O SAYS “NO FINAL DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME” ON JET ORDER; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 17/04/2018 – Zinc and GE Digital Announce Integrated Solution for Contextual, Real-Time Communication in the Field; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Afms Cl D Rtg On GE Comm’l Mtg Corp. Series 2005-C1; 23/05/2018 – GE Chief Gives Cautious Outlook for Power Business; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES `ROBUST’ EARNINGS GROWTH AT BAKER HUGHES

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Scholtz Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 66,689 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 2.39M shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability owns 1.01 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 71,782 are held by North Star Inv Management Corporation. Moreover, Cutter Brokerage has 0.06% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited holds 2,871 shares. Clarkston Cap Partners Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 3,492 shares. Planning Advsrs Limited reported 62,385 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk has invested 0.3% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). State Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 10,640 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 216,372 are owned by Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Burke Herbert Bancorporation reported 1.12% stake. Eqis Mngmt Inc owns 5,731 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) by 11,963 shares to 102,043 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 3,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Russell 200 Growth Index Fd (IWY).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (RWX) by 39,449 shares to 137,431 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr (SPY) by 3,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

