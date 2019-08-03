As Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Stock Price Rose, American National Bank Has Decreased Its Holding by $377,936; Arga Investment Management LP Maintains Holding in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI)

American National Bank decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 72.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 4,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 1,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147,000, down from 6,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.39M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct)

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 16789.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 2.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 2.42 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.56M, up from 14,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 2.13 million shares traded or 18.27% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial to Launch $700 Mln Buyback Program; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 18,255 shares to 52,350 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0.16% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt stated it has 20,486 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. South State has 64,850 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 11,540 were accumulated by Oakworth Inc. Moreover, Capital Rech Global has 2.93% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Llc holds 5,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Texas-based Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0.28% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Everence Cap Management has 0.7% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 49,902 shares. Town Country Financial Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 1.9% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 20,508 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Tru Lp has 0.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sheets Smith Wealth reported 24,045 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.33% or 788,153 shares. 118,947 are owned by Alley Limited Liability Corp.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 35,150 shares to 43,725 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 9,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,241 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

