As Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Share Value Rose, Horizon Investments Trimmed Stake; As Alleghany (Y) Stock Rose, Lafayette Investments Has Lowered by $1.03 Million Its Stake

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,464 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, down from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $700.61. About 16,259 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 81.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 26,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,259 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 33,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 562,630 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11 million and $271.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Del Com New (NYSE:DAL) by 48,845 shares to 62,520 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $9.25 earnings per share, down 5.42% or $0.53 from last year’s $9.78 per share. Y’s profit will be $133.59M for 18.94 P/E if the $9.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James invested 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 18,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 880 shares. Veritable LP invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Piedmont Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Lincoln Natl invested in 428 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Franklin Resource Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Signaturefd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Advisory Service Net Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 11 shares. Mcclain Value Limited Co owns 4,836 shares or 4.06% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 99,991 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) has 0.06% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 1,663 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors reported 17 shares. Cibc Mkts has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Shares for $249,875 were bought by Stratton John G.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 4,465 shares to 17,576 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU).

