As Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Share Price Rose, Bridges Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $455,988; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Stake in Dycom Industries (KEY) Trimmed by $1.59 Million as Stock Rose

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 5,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 139,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, down from 145,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 105,262 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (KEY) by 70.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 106,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 43,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 150,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 718,592 shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bouchey Group Inc Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0.03% or 600,000 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Connable Office reported 115,250 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 2.84 million shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated reported 21,120 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 34,113 shares. 14.39 million were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Lc. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 104,691 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 398,889 shares. American Asset Mngmt reported 11,750 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NYSE:STOR) by 19,677 shares to 34,443 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:MEI) by 16,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.55M for 8.39 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Trust Financial Bank N A Or owns 74,646 shares. Acg Wealth has 0.09% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 8,696 shares. 47,869 were accumulated by Burney. Bokf Na holds 0.4% or 211,395 shares. Jones Lllp accumulated 156,934 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Allstate holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 148,103 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pittenger Anderson, a Nebraska-based fund reported 68,267 shares. Moreover, Johnson Counsel has 1.84% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1.08M shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 34,919 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. 27,201 are held by Howland Management Limited Liability Corporation. 30,578 were accumulated by Chemung Canal Trust Co. First Personal Financial Ser stated it has 0.35% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). King Luther Mgmt Corp reported 2.16M shares. Harding Loevner Lp accumulated 0.99% or 2.62 million shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 4,986 shares to 145,914 shares, valued at $28.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 25,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.65 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.