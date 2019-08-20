As Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Market Value Rose, Holder Stralem & Co Has Lowered Its Stake; Fred Alger Management Upped Its Stake in Us Physical Therapy (USPH) as Stock Value Rose

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Us Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) by 62.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 85,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 221,014 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.21M, up from 135,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Us Physical Therapy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.8. About 92,636 shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 24.96% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS $0.56 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Acquired Majority Interest in Provider of Industrial Injury Prevention Services; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – COMPANY NO LONGER HAS MANDATORILY REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN; 20/03/2018 – Chmn Pullins Gifts 500 Of US Physical Therapy Inc

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 10,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 75,035 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.56. About 4.36 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.46 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 6,680 shares to 89,041 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) by 31,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 267,740 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $183.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 77,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,892 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

