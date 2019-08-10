As Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Market Value Rose, First Long Island Investors Has Upped Its Holding; Kennedy Capital Management Cut Its New Home Co. (NWHM) Holding by $549,332 as Shares Declined

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 10,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 320,501 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.62M, up from 309,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 4.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in New Home Co. Inc (NWHM) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 137,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% . The institutional investor held 392,296 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 529,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in New Home Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 65,449 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 53.93% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 24/04/2018 – New Home Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 10 Days; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – New Home Sees 2018 Home Sales Rev of $600M-$640M; 06/03/2018 The New Home Company Announces Topaz at Esencia on Rancho Mission Viejo; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Rev $123.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Home Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWHM); 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the Pacific Ocean

Since March 8, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $312,989 activity. The insider Webb H Lawrence bought $49,766. 10,000 shares were bought by Stelmar Wayne, worth $44,000 on Tuesday, June 11. HEESCHEN PAUL C also bought $15,320 worth of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold NWHM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 4.09% less from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 2,201 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 16,689 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Jpmorgan Chase Com has 3,159 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 127,682 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 71,444 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 33,510 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 102,700 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 44,235 shares. Savings Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Second Curve Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.90 million shares. Amer Intl owns 8,033 shares. Lsv Asset invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Llc has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM).

More notable recent The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Home Company, Inc. (NWHM) CEO Lawrence Webb on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On The New Home Company Inc.’s (NYSE:NWHM) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Final Collection of Urban Residences Debuts at McKinley Village in East Sacramento – Business Wire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Focus Financial Partners, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, GATX, GP Strategies, New Home, and Delta Apparel â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Neighborhood Announced Within the Gated Village of Bedford in South Corona – Business Wire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) by 59,075 shares to 155,418 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 11,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp (NASDAQ:CMTL).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Abbott’s next-gen MitraClip device – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott Laboratories EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 27,201 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 13,435 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields & Company Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,256 shares. Girard Ltd has 1.33% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 89,088 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.45% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Indiana Tru & Investment holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 14,518 shares. Provident Invest owns 11,857 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Company reported 277,492 shares stake. Kwmg Llc holds 0.02% or 778 shares. Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Lc has invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Commerce Retail Bank reported 398,151 shares stake. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 194,530 shares. De Burlo accumulated 0.08% or 4,800 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 29 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 15.92M shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,224 shares to 154,946 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,800 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).