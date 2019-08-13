As Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Market Value Rose, First Long Island Investors Has Raised Its Position by $858,493; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Addenda Capital Has Decreased Position by $388,601

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 4,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 31,573 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 36,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.38. About 895,647 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 10,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 320,501 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.62M, up from 309,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $84.66. About 3.57 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,409 shares to 41,506 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

