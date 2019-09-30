As Abbott Labs (ABT) Valuation Rose, Lincoln National Has Lifted Its Stake; Bridges Investment Management Lifted Its Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Com (BMY) as Market Value Declined

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Com (BMY) by 31.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 10,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,433 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 32,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 12.02 million shares traded or 3.05% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss ASCO Highlights; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Says Lung Cancer Drug Combination Met Trial Goal

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 3,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 35,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96M, up from 31,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $83.73. About 2.47M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 4,428 shares to 131,792 shares, valued at $20.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity by 34,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,208 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookmont Capital Management holds 2.38% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 47,124 shares. Private Cap Advsr holds 0.62% or 26,250 shares. Moreover, Bennicas & Associates Inc has 1.23% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 17,543 shares. Smith Moore & invested in 0.64% or 33,789 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.08% or 54,988 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Inc has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,990 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt holds 16,399 shares. Primecap Management Comm Ca invested in 0.65% or 10.46 million shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Tru Department owns 106,030 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Stadion Money Management Ltd invested in 0.03% or 11,703 shares. Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 3.79% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). California-based Private Asset has invested 0.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Synovus Finance Corporation has 220,766 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott teams up with Sanofi in diabetes – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Set for Growth – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA clears Abbott heart attack test – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CHS, other Tennessee hospitals file lawsuit against opioid companies – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited owns 7,428 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,593 shares. Aimz Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,087 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc owns 518,435 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 375 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc. Karpas Strategies Ltd accumulated 32,080 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.23% stake. Private Wealth has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,229 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% stake. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 14,420 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 233,283 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 12,639 were reported by Brown Advisory Secs. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 0.11% or 27,863 shares. Moreover, Of Virginia Va has 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hartford Finance Mgmt Inc accumulated 64,970 shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 371 shares to 20,112 shares, valued at $21.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 125,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,836 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “European advisory group backs four-week dosing of Opdivo in melanoma – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Reports Positive CHMP Recommendation Approval of Opdivo (nivolumab) Flat Dosing Schedule – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.