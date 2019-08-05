As Abbott Labs (ABT) Valuation Rose, Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Cut Its Holding; Maximus (MMS) Holder West Coast Financial Increased Its Holding by $384,720

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 61.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 219,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 139,076 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 358,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $84.2. About 1.57M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 5,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 101,519 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 96,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $69.64. About 73,269 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 140,865 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 37,770 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 632,976 shares. New York-based New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.8% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 26,074 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 23,819 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). 40,350 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 118 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp has 0.04% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Fort Lp reported 33,378 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 4,421 are owned by Millennium Limited Liability. P2 Cap Prtn Limited Company invested in 1.07 million shares. Acadian Asset Limited owns 213,907 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 364,333 shares to 444,775 shares, valued at $36.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity (FDIS) by 125,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.06 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

