As Abbott Labs (ABT) Valuation Rose, Holder Clearbridge Investments Lowered Stake by $447,535; Bernzott Capital Advisors Holding in Shutterstock (SSTK) Has Increased as Share Value Declined

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Shutterstock (SSTK) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 6,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% . The institutional investor held 894,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.73M, up from 888,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Shutterstock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 163,551 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lisa Nadler Became Chief Human Resources Officer in 2017; 07/05/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shutterstock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTK); 13/03/2018 Shutterstock Expands Leadership Team; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lou Weiss Named Chief Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock Sees FY Rev $625M-$635M

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 5,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 66,666 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 72,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 4.27M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold SSTK shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 2.77% more from 19.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement reported 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Aqr Cap Management Ltd holds 5,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bernzott Advsr invested 5.05% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Vanguard Group holds 2.03M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc reported 35,716 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 36,526 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Natl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 84,803 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 14,178 shares. Cap Impact Advsr Lc reported 0.71% stake. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 35,200 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Hussman Strategic Advsr accumulated 0.42% or 36,700 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares to 135,262 shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 50,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,966 shares, and cut its stake in Medpace.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 464,147 shares to 8.87M shares, valued at $24.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 136,730 shares. Horan Cap Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 28,973 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Phocas Financial reported 4,360 shares stake. Accredited Investors Incorporated holds 0.25% or 15,466 shares. Stevens Ltd Partnership has invested 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Greatmark Inv holds 0.11% or 4,417 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc invested in 0.87% or 228,988 shares. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Thomas White Intll has invested 0.27% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Buckingham Cap Mgmt reported 0.57% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 7,570 were accumulated by Fagan Assoc. Harvest Cap invested in 6,708 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 1.83% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 216,444 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 25.15 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.