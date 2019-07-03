As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Lowered by $5.53 Million Its Holding; Usa Technologies (USAT) Position Boosted by P-A-W Capital Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,444 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.30M, down from 286,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.95. About 3.91 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct)

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 331,259 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 8,276 shares to 18,458 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 12,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

