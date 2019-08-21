As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Value Rose, Iberiabank Has Raised Stake by $587,997; Dragoneer Investment Group Lowered Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $4.31 Million

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 34.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 7,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 29,287 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 21,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.81. About 2.08M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.83B market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $265.74. About 1.49M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B And has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nordea Management has 245,274 shares. Sands Cap Management Ltd stated it has 6.27M shares or 4.76% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1.20 million shares. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.52 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 151,893 shares. Capital Invsts holds 2.32M shares. Massmutual Tru Commerce Fsb Adv reported 150 shares. Praesidium Invest Mngmt accumulated 625,947 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt owns 23,007 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pnc Service Gru Incorporated has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). West Oak Llc owns 165 shares. 730,700 were reported by 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp. New York-based Archon Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 1.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 3,190 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12 million for 288.85 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85M shares, valued at $142.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Incorporated holds 3.14M shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership accumulated 877,710 shares or 3.29% of the stock. Halsey Inc Ct has 28,905 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Llc invested in 636,219 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1,830 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 48,667 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company. Round Table Svcs Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Bragg Financial Advsrs Inc has 0.84% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hrt Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 4,563 shares. Carlson Mngmt holds 0.47% or 23,416 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 211,611 are held by Cibc Mkts. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.01% or 25,987 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 0.25% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).