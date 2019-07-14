As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Maple Capital Management Cut by $401,004 Its Stake; Roffman Miller Associates Has Raised Its Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Position by $537,186

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,669 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.14M, up from 261,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 1.08M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 5,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,229 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, down from 195,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 5.53 million shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.23 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. The insider Stratton John G bought 3,455 shares worth $249,875.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares to 19,396 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

