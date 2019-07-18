As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Value Rose, Guardian Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake; As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Share Price Rose, Farallon Capital Management Raised Holding by $31.80 Million

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 6,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,991 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 21,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $87.55. About 4.90 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.43M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $185.57. About 151,002 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage Intacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – EXPECTS AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WILL NOT BE RELEASED AS SCHEDULED ON APRIL 30, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage lntacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 18/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Mar. 26; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Profit Falls on Sales Issues; 15/03/2018 – UCSF and Sage Bionetworks Announce Stress Research Study Leveraging New Sensor Technologies on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+; 14/05/2018 – Sage Gold Reports Latest Mill Run; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: PDUFA Date Set for Dec 19, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Filing and Grant of Priority Review for Brexanolone IV in the Treatment of; 29/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Timessquare Limited Com reported 495,200 shares. Pura Vida Ltd Liability Co invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Oak Ridge Limited Liability Company owns 120,695 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc reported 0.28% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Creative Planning stated it has 2,269 shares. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership accumulated 20,000 shares. Kistler invested in 0.01% or 100 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 4,400 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). L S Advsrs owns 5,240 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 3,037 are held by Aqr Management Ltd. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 281,913 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com holds 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 1,457 shares.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 629,096 shares to 4.31M shares, valued at $104.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83M shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.45 million activity. Kanes Stephen sold 22,948 shares worth $3.44M.

